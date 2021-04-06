COVID-19 vaccine

New double mutant COVID-19 variant identified in Bay Area, Stanford doctor explains

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New 'double mutant' variant identified, Stanford doctor explains

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's been confirmation of the very first case of that new COVID-19 variant found in the Bay Area.

A Stanford team of researchers identified the strain, originating out of India.

The Stanford doctor who leads the laboratory that just identified that "double mutant" variant, Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, spoke to ABC7's sister station ABC7 News on the show "Getting Answers."

First, describe when and how your team came about this particular strain?



"We screen all positives that come through the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory for mutations associated with variants of concern," said Dr. Pinsky. "So we initially identified this through that process, through R2PCR similar to what we do for standard diagnoses of COVID-19. And so far we've sequenced one case, and confirmed that it was, in fact, one of these double mutant variants that was recently identified out of India."



Why is this variant being called a double mutant?



"It has two somewhat well-described mutations," said Dr. Pinsky. "In the spike protein of the virus, this includes the L452R mutation, which is found in the California variant, and then it has a mutation in another position, E484, that's found in the South Africa and the Brazil variant."

Is it any more dangerous? More transmissible?



"We don't quite know that yet, although these mutations I've talked about have been associated with increased transmissibility," said Dr. Pinsky. "In fact, in India this new variant accounts for 15 to 20% of cases in one particular state."

RELATED: Children now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Michael Osterholm previously supported sending children back to school, but says now the situation has changed.


Do you know if the current vaccines will be effective against it?



"I don't think we know whether the vaccines will be less effective against this variant," said Dr. Pinsky. "We do have some information on experiments on the individual mutations suggesting that antibodies will be less able to neutralize this India variant."

Despite the uncertainty about the impacts of these new variants, Dr. Pinsky still urges the public to get vaccinated.

"It's important to note that the vaccines are very effective in preventing severe disease, so everyone should continue to get vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Pinsky.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthern californiavaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LAUSD to open first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites Tuesday
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on reopening tiers, vaccine
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Proposal calls for homeless sites at LA beaches
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Video shows suspect's arrest after woman fatally stabbed in IE
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
LAUSD to open first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites Tuesday
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia's leader
Show More
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
Texas governor bans vaccine passport requirement in state
Man, woman killed in Monterey Park shooting; suspect search underway
Riverside County opens vaccine eligibility to age 16+ Tuesday
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News