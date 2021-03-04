community journalist

LA County opens COVID-19 vaccine site in East LA to help residents in need

L.A. County officials stressed they will verify in some way that the people being inoculated at the East L.A. Civic Center site are residents from the area.
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County officials and Saint John's Well Child and Family Center partnered with other East Los Angeles leaders to open up a COVID-19 vaccine site at the Civic Center to help residents in East L.A., Boyle Heights and Southeast LA.

"I can tell you a lot of hard work went into making sure the people who don't live and reside in the area will not be brought in here and were told, 'Please wait your turn or go to your appropriate location in your city and your zip code,'" said Hilda Solis, L.A. County supervisor who represents East L.A. "Don't come into the most hard pressed communities like East Los Angeles and the Southeast community."

According to the most recent data from L.A. County, unincorporated East L.A. has a case rate of more than 19,000 cases per 100,000 people -- which is more than 95% of communities in the county. About 11% of East L.A. residents are vaccinated -- which is lower than two-thirds of communities in the county.

"And that's how we got to people who needed the vaccine here today, and that's what we will do every day until East L.A. and Boyle Heights and our communities are vaccinated," said Jim Mangia, CEO and president of St. John's Well Child and Family Center. "This is about equity, this about justice, this is about the COVID vaccine."

RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.


Data also show that even among people 65 and older in harder hit communities like East L.A., there are lower vaccination rates. According to officials, this walk-up site will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per week and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"We'll be looking to make sure that people have their verification to show proof of where they reside in some way," Solis said.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment can call 1-866-980-0870.

