Health & Fitness

New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns for single serving, whole package

Food labels will now have to show exactly how many calories a consumer will eat.

Under the FDA's new guidelines, each label will have two columns, one for the nutritional facts in a single serving and the other will have the nutritional fact of the entire package.

This way, consumers can no longer say they thought a pint of ice cream had only 300 calories.

The labels apply to manufacturers that sell upward of $10 million in food annually.

Manufacturers that sell less than $10 million in goods have until Jan. 1, 2021 to comply with the new label requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdafoodnutrition
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, first at track this season
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley; shooter at large
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
Beloved dog stolen from Silver Lake couple's car found safe
Woman killed, man critically injured in Compton shooting
Show More
Police chief apologizes for officer's 'homeless quilt' post
Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Federal agency will investigate deadly Tesla crash in Harbor Gateway
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
More TOP STORIES News