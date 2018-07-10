FOOD COACH

New fitness app offers 'live' coaching to help with your exercise needs

The GIXO app offers a live coach to help you with your program or on-demand classes. (KABC)

It looks like a WAZE app of sorts, but it's actually GIXO, a fitness app. This one has some features that might just raise the bar on the format.

"Instant feedback, personal coaching, modifications, all live," said GIXO spokesperson Traci Coulter.

Coulter says this is a global program with coaches in London, Australia, San Francisco and more who can not only see you and what you're doing, but can offer you one-on-one coaching.

It's a hit with new member Anthony Dominic. "I'm just not a self-motivator when it comes to working out, I need a teacher for somebody to help me and push me," said Dominic.

Today's live workout is a practice session for an upcoming 5K that GIXO is holding around the world.

"It's a fun K and they get their virtual medal, and it's something they can do with friends and families and co-workers, and you can do it in your neighborhood and also with friends around the world," said Coulter.

"I'm not big on running so this is going to be a little new for me," said Amber Campisi of Los Angeles.

Like many apps, there's a library of workouts but there's also 180 live classes. What sets this apart is, it's the camaraderie. Instead of taking it as a personal workout, your're making it a fitness party.

Beyond running, there's body weight, booty work, ab classes, yoga and more.

"I'm constantly in hotels and other cities and I don't want to be carrying around a bunch of workout equipment. For me it it gets monotonous, I kind of lose interest," said Jamie Gray Hyder of Los Angeles.

If you sign up yearly it will cost you $14.99, or you can go a month at a time for $19.99.
