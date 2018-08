It looks like a WAZE app of sorts, but it's actually GIXO , a fitness app. This one has some features that might just raise the bar on the format."Instant feedback, personal coaching, modifications, all live," said GIXO spokesperson Traci Coulter.Coulter says this is a global program with coaches in London, Australia, San Francisco and more who can not only see you and what you're doing, but can offer you one-on-one coaching.It's a hit with new member Anthony Dominic. "I'm just not a self-motivator when it comes to working out, I need a teacher for somebody to help me and push me," said Dominic.Today's live workout is a practice session for an upcoming 5K that GIXO is holding around the world."It's a fun K and they get their virtual medal, and it's something they can do with friends and families and co-workers, and you can do it in your neighborhood and also with friends around the world," said Coulter."I'm not big on running so this is going to be a little new for me," said Amber Campisi of Los Angeles.Like many apps, there's a library of workouts but there's also 180 live classes. What sets this apart is, it's the camaraderie. Instead of taking it as a personal workout, your're making it a fitness party.Beyond running, there's body weight, booty work, ab classes, yoga and more."I'm constantly in hotels and other cities and I don't want to be carrying around a bunch of workout equipment. For me it it gets monotonous, I kind of lose interest," said Jamie Gray Hyder of Los Angeles.If you sign up yearly it will cost you $14.99, or you can go a month at a time for $19.99.