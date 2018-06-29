HEALTH & FITNESS

New fitness studio Sasha Strength Training now open in Van Nuys

Photo: Sasha Strength Training/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new fitness studio to get hands-on training and invigorating workouts? A new business is here to help. Located at 14618 Victory Blvd., Suite A in Van Nuys, the new arrival is called Sasha Strength Training.

The studio bills itself as "the 'BEST' female training facility in the San Fernando Valley," offering an array of fitness classes, ranging from weight training and youth boxing to dance cardio and kickboxing (men are welcome to train as well).

For those looking to jump-start their workout routine, there's the women-only 22-day strength training program (beginning July 2), designed to burn body fat, build strength and teach proper nutrition.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym has already made a good impression.

Yesenia V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 22, wrote, "Sasha is the best! From weight training, food/meal prep, cardio dance classes, kids' boxing classes, feeding the homeless -- she does it all!"

"Joining this gym was one of the best decisions I have made," stated Yelper Graciela A. "Everyday is a different workout that will push you and realize the strength of your body."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Visit the website here for a daily schedule of classes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlinehealthfitnessworkout
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News