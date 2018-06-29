New fitness studio Sasha Strength Training now open in Van Nuys

Looking for a new fitness studio to get hands-on training and invigorating workouts? A new business is here to help. Located at 14618 Victory Blvd., Suite A in Van Nuys, the new arrival is called Sasha Strength Training.
The studio bills itself as "the 'BEST' female training facility in the San Fernando Valley," offering an array of fitness classes, ranging from weight training and youth boxing to dance cardio and kickboxing (men are welcome to train as well).
For those looking to jump-start their workout routine, there's the women-only 22-day strength training program (beginning July 2), designed to burn body fat, build strength and teach proper nutrition.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym has already made a good impression.
Yesenia V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 22, wrote, "Sasha is the best! From weight training, food/meal prep, cardio dance classes, kids' boxing classes, feeding the homeless -- she does it all!"
"Joining this gym was one of the best decisions I have made," stated Yelper Graciela A. "Everyday is a different workout that will push you and realize the strength of your body."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Visit the website here for a daily schedule of classes.
