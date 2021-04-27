New mass-vaccination site opens at Orange County Great Park in Irvine

Health & Fitness

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A new mass vaccination site has opened in Orange County which should help thousands of people a week get their shots to protect against COVID-19.

The new site at Orange County Great Park in Irvine will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city of Irvine is partnering with Providence Health and Services to operate the mass drive-thru clinic open to all Orange County residents, by appointment only.

Combined with another new large site in Santa Ana on Daimler Street that also involves Providence the two sites will be able to provide up to 4,000 vaccinations a day to county residents.



"We set up this site plan and had it presented to the county a long time ago, when we first heard of the vaccine rollout," said Farrah Khan with the city of Irvine.

"Unfortunately we weren't picked as one of the super POD (point of distribution) sites. It was wonderful to have Providence step in and become a partner, because now we can not only serve our community, but regionally throughout Orange County serve anyone who wants to come in through a drive-thru fashion."

Appointments can be made through the state's My Turn website or by calling (833)422-4255.
