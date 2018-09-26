HEALTH & FITNESS

New massage spot Moon Spa 88 now open in the Irvine Business Complex

Photo: Moon Spa 88/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get a luxurious massage? A new business is here to help. Called Moon Spa 88, the fresh arrival is located at 17801 Main St., Suite G, in the Irvine Business Complex and replaces former massage spot Ocean Blue Spa.

The newcomer offers a variety of massage services, from Swedish and sports therapy to traditional Thai deep tissue -- a practice dating back thousands of years.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Stephanie Jayde D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, "Just came to this very cute spa for a quick stress release from work. The masseuse are very friendly and good at massaging the knots in my back and shoulders. I'm pretty happy and feel very relaxed!"

"The rates are fair and average as any other place, but the work here is awesome and the masseuse adjust to your liking," added Yelper Kevin N. "The environment gives off a feeling of tranquility as well, which is great!"

Head on over to check it out: Moon Spa 88 is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineIrvine
HEALTH & FITNESS
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
Sweat it out: 5 new gyms worth checking out in Los Angeles
Beverly Hills High School taking suicide prevention to new level
After 23 years, breast cancer patient battles for every single day of life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cajon Pass brush fire shuts down 15 Fwy for hours
DTLA homeless attacks suspect charged with murder
Rapper Common tours LA jail to encourage voter registration
Rio Hondo College gives students 2nd year of free tuition
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
WATCH: Feisty sea lion throws octopus at kayaker's face
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Show More
LAPD Chief Moore discusses DTLA beating suspect
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
LA Chargers help Inglewood kids shop for new shoes, backpacks
LA County ready to fight proposed green card changes
Video shows burglary suspects inside Puig's Encino home
More News