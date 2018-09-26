New massage spot Moon Spa 88 now open in the Irvine Business Complex

Looking for a new spot to get a luxurious massage? A new business is here to help. Called Moon Spa 88, the fresh arrival is located at 17801 Main St., Suite G, in the Irvine Business Complex and replaces former massage spot Ocean Blue Spa.
The newcomer offers a variety of massage services, from Swedish and sports therapy to traditional Thai deep tissue -- a practice dating back thousands of years.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Stephanie Jayde D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, "Just came to this very cute spa for a quick stress release from work. The masseuse are very friendly and good at massaging the knots in my back and shoulders. I'm pretty happy and feel very relaxed!"
"The rates are fair and average as any other place, but the work here is awesome and the masseuse adjust to your liking," added Yelper Kevin N. "The environment gives off a feeling of tranquility as well, which is great!"
Head on over to check it out: Moon Spa 88 is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
