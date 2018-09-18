New personal training spot Zane Fit now open in Laguna Beach

A new personal training studio has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Zane Fit, the fresh addition is located at 439 N. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.
The fitness program offers weight training, aerobics, meditation techniques and more as part of its holistic approach. On its Yelp page, the business says it was established "with the goal of helping men and women over 40, over 50 and over 60 get in the absolute best shape of their lives."
Personalized exercise programs are available for all ages and fitness levels and are developed by certified exercise physiologists and Frank Zane certified trainers. (Visit the website here for a list of training programs.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Zane Fit seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Arica P., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 11, wrote, "Zane Fit is the best place to start for all your fitness needs! I've learned so much from Julie, Lou, and Frank himself! ... I'm meditating, eating right and on a great workout plan that fits perfectly into my newly transformed lifestyle shift!"
"Had a great personal training experience with Julie and Lou at Zane Fit," added Yelper Lisa F. "They know how to push you past your limits. They're motivating, energetic and genuinely interested in helping you achieve your goals."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Zane Fit is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
