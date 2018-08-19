CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New research looks at the connection between movement and memory

EMBED </>More Videos

Does exercise lead to better brain health? Or is it the other way around? A first of its kind study aimed to answer those questions. (KABC)

By
Does exercise lead to better brain health? Or is it the other way around? A first of its kind study aimed to answer those questions.

73-year-old Marlene Ray knows all too well that aging is tough on the body and the mind.

"My sister-in-law suffers with dementia, so I want to know what I can do to help anybody I can while my mind is still sharp," Ray said.

Ray is one of more than 400 seniors being recruited by researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine for C-REM, the Cognitive Remediation to Improve Mobility study.

"It's based on the idea that to walk in the real world you need to engage your brain," Joe Verghese, Director of the Montefiore Einstein Center for the Aging Brain, said about the rationale behind the research.

Three days a week, for 45 minutes, half of the seniors in the study played computerized brain games that target the areas of the brain important to mobility and executive function, the prefrontal cortex, the basal ganglia and the connections between.

Participants then performed timed walking and cognition tests, seeing how long it takes to walk a runway, while reciting alternate letters of the alphabet, or find a way out of a floor maze, while keeping one foot on a yellow guideline.

Ray, who performs in church choir, saw a big improvement in her movement and memory since beginning the program.

"I did a show in December with my choir, and I had to remember 12 songs," Ray said.

"We hope to see at the end of the trial we've reduced the amount of effort the brain has to do while walking, in other words, making the brain more efficient," Verghese said.

As part of the study, scientists are also using specialized scanners to measure brain activity.

An earlier small pilot program showed participants who played the brain games improved their walking. This large randomized trial is expected to run through 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthmemory lossresearchstudyexercise
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
New program that observes baby's behavior can help boost mom's mood
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
FDA approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
What is synthetic marijuana?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Investigation underway after body found in Stevenson Ranch
Show More
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
Mark Wahlberg produces and stars in the thriller, 'Mile 22'
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
More News