SALMONELLA

New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal

EMBED </>More Videos

After recent warnings about Ritz Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey, the latest packaged food to be linked to salmonella concerns is one of Hungry Man's frozen meal options. (U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

One of Hungry Man's frozen meal options is the latest packaged food product to be linked with a salmonella concern.

Authorities with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service are advising consumers not to consume the following product, pictured above:

"15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with "HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ" printed on the label."

This alert was issued "out of the utmost of caution," according to the press release. One of the ingredients, whey powder, is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

The affected Hungry Man meals were shipped to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. They will have the establishment number "EST. P138" or "P-138" on the container and a best by date of 9/6/19.

RELATED: What is salmonella?
EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The frozen meal is the latest product associated with salmonella concerns. There have also been concerns and warnings this month around Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellacenters for disease controlu.s. & world
Related
What is salmonella?
SALMONELLA
What is salmonella?
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
CA added to list of states at risk for salmonella from precut melons
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
More salmonella
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in exam room
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Opioid dependence becoming problem among seniors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News