New training gym Hiitmate now open in Sherman Oaks

A new fitness training spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 14416 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the fresh addition is called Hiitmate.
This boutique-style studio comes courtesy of the same creator behind Cardio Barre, and features a high-energy, low-impact circuit training program designed to deliver a full-body cardio and resistance workout, the business explains on its website.
Classes are limited to 22 participants and last 45 minutes. A free introductory class is available for first-timers. (Check out the current class schedule here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.
Sam G., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Aside from the aesthetics (beautifully modern) this gym is top notch. The class is only 45 minutes of hiit training with stations, which is amazing because you're in and out quick. But don't let the timing fool you, this class is no joke!"
"The best hiit classes I have ever taken!" wrote Yelper Amanda B. "The instructors are amazing and I love the class setting!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hiitmate is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6-11 a.m. on Friday, and 8-11 a.m. on weekends.
