Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New York City to fine social distancing violations

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the time for warnings has come and gone. People who ignore social distancing rules will be fined.

Those fines would be between $250-$500.

On the subways, they are asking people to wait for the next car if a train pulls up and is crowded. They also want riders to call 311 when they see crowded cars.

Officers will respond and they're already spot checking.

When it comes to parks and playgrounds, the city is still watching those areas.

They're taking down equipment like basketball nets and soccer goals when they find too many people using them.

The mayor said he will shut down playgrounds if needed.

"They're going to give people every chance to listen. And if anyone doesn't listen, then they deserve a fine at this point. And I don't want to fine people when so many folks are going through economic distress, but if they haven't gotten the message by now and they don't get the message when an enforcement officer's staring them in the face saying, I don't want to fine you, but if you don't change what you're doing, I'm going to have to, well, you know, that person then deserves the fine," de Blasio said.

We know of one man who was arrested in Gravesend Saturday night.

Neighbors called 311 complaining about people drinking and gambling inside a club that appeared from the outside to be shuttered.

Officers found a dozen people inside. Vasil Pando was arrested. He's facing several charges including reckless engenderment.

That was the first arrest under the Mayor's executive order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff formats, players' workout plans, free agency and more
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies on death row at 67
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
2 boys, man killed in possible murder-suicide in Lomita
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Show More
IE teen models prom dress for grandparents while practicing physical distancing
Local doctor says LA has key advantage over NY in spread of COVID-19
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Seamstresses donate personal protective equipment to South LA hospital
More TOP STORIES News