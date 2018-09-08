U.S. & WORLD

'I was robbed of my daughter': SD news anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death to raise awareness about opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke lost her 21-year-old daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose in May. This week, she returned to the air to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and call for change. (Angela Kennecke)

Danny Clemens
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota --
A South Dakota news anchor is going public with the story of her own daughter's overdose death to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Angela Kennecke, an anchor at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, lost her daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose on May 16. At the time of her death, Emily, a 21-year-old woman, had what would be considered six times a therapeutic dose of fentanyl for a large man in her system, an autopsy report found.

Kennecke wrote on KELO's website that she suspected her daughter was attracted to drug culture and knew something was "seriously wrong." The family was planning an intervention, and Emily was supposed to be checked into a treatment program just days after her death.

Kennecke remembered her daughter as "the most amazing kid in the world" who was intellectually and artistically gifted.

"As a mom, I have a hole in my heart that will always be there. It is never going to heal. I have other children that I love. I have a husband that I love. But nothing and nobody can replace the loss of my oldest child," Kennecke wrote.

"I was robbed of my daughter. I was simply robbed," she added.

After a leave of absence, Kennecke returned to the air this week to share her story with viewers and shed light on the opioid crisis.


"My only hope in the face of such devastating loss is that Emily's story, my family's personal tragedy, can be a catalyst for change," she said. "If 72,000 people were dying a year from any other cause, we would be uniting to end the suffering of so many families, so many mothers."

Kennecke has established Emily's Hope, a fund to offset the cost of treatment for those struggling with substance abuse at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfentanylopioidsu.s. & worldfamilyparentingSouth Dakota
U.S. & WORLD
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
Confirmation likely after witnesses speak for, against Brett Kavanaugh
Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Surprising signs of heart and lung problems
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
Bicycling safety: Group tries to teach drivers, cyclists the rules of the road
VIDEO: Bed bugs crawl all over bus seat
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Cardi B escorted out of NYFW party after lunging at Nicki Minaj
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
CA child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Show More
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
OC cities present plans toward helping homeless population
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Surprising signs of heart and lung problems
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
More News