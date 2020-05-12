Gov. Newsom provides guidelines for reopening California dine-in restaurants

In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:
Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices
Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit down
Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)
Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers
Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)
Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's use
No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)
Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed
RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.
The full guidelines for dine-in restaurants could also be found online.
Another bit of good news: The loosened restrictions on takeout alcohol continue. "Licensed restaurants may sell "to-go" alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails provided they are sold and delivered to customers in conjunction with the sale and delivery of a meal/meals," read the new state guidelines.
Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely.
Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.
MORE: Against state orders, Orange County hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Newsom emphasized the modifications to the stay-at-home order are being made at the state level, but local public health leaders can choose to move slower if they so choose. For example, even though much of the state moved
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.