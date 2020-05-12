Gov. Newsom provides guidelines for reopening California dine-in restaurants

Reopening California

LOS ANGELES -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and offices.

In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:

Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices

Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit down

Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)

Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers

Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)

Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's use

No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)

Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed

Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.

The full guidelines for dine-in restaurants could also be found online.

Another bit of good news: The loosened restrictions on takeout alcohol continue. "Licensed restaurants may sell "to-go" alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails provided they are sold and delivered to customers in conjunction with the sale and delivery of a meal/meals," read the new state guidelines.

Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely.

Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.

Newsom emphasized the modifications to the stay-at-home order are being made at the state level, but local public health leaders can choose to move slower if they so choose. For example, even though much of the state moved
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.
