Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to announce 'enforcement,' other possible rollbacks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warning about the coronavirus dangers of family gatherings and other public gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make an announcement on Wednesday about "enforcement'' and other possible rollbacks of recent reopenings and easing of health orders.

Gov. Newsom was in the Bay Area city of Pittsburg on Tuesday giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic and Project Home Key, a new initiative to provide housing to the homeless for a longer term.

"If you're not going to stay home and you're not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce," Gov. Newsom said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased by 43% over the last two weeks, Newsom said. The positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19, has also gone up to 5.9% over the past seven days. It was 4.4% just a couple weeks ago.

"In the last seven days we've seen a 45% increase in the total number of cases that have tested positive in the state of California," he said. "We don't like the trend line and that's why this mandatory mask requirement is in effect and why we're using this dimmer switch to start to pull back."

Those trends are why Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

READ MORE: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Newsom said that concerning coronavirus statistics land those counties on its watch list. Once a county is on a watch list for 14 days, the state will order certain sectors - like bars - to close. If a county is on the list for three to 14 days, the state will recommend, but not require, such closures.

He announced four more counties have been added to the watch list: Solano, Orange, Merced and Glenn counties. See the full list here.


City News Service contributed to this report.

CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
