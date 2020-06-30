Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to announce 'enforcement,' other possible rollbacks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6285458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Warning about the coronavirus dangers of family gatherings and other public gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make an announcement on Wednesday about "enforcement'' and other possible rollbacks of recent reopenings and easing of health orders.