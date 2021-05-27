Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

Touted as "the biggest in the nation," the program was outlined by the governor at an afternoon news conference, just over two weeks before the state's planned lifting of COVID restrictions on June 15.
The program includes:
The cards are available to state residents who are12 years old or older, and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.
"If you're a family of six, do the math," Newsom said. "That opportunity avails itself to everybody until we exhaust those 2 million cards."
The statement from Newsom's office described the initiative as a an effort to "reinforce the value of vaccination for all Californians, especially those in communities hit hardest by the pandemic."
Details are available at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win.
The news release noted that all state residents who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes. Those who have not are urged to "get vaccinated ASAP" to be eligible for a $50 gift card and the chance to win the cash prizes.
Newsom had initially planned to make the announcement Wednesday, but it was delayed because of the deadly mass shooting in San Jose.
Several states like New York, Maryland and Ohio have announced lotteries and other cash incentives to encourage people to get inoculated, but Newsom has said California is looking at more targeted initiatives.
"We'll do (incentives) in a strategic way. We're not going to do that broadly unless we feel it's necessary. But right now we're looking at targeted strategies and incentives," the governor said on May 20.
California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
Even without cash bonuses, Californians have been relatively quick to get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, more than 22 million people had received at least one dose. As of earlier this week, at least 50% of people 16 and older in Los Angeles County were fully vaccinated.
There's concern the demand for the vaccine will wane, even as the state moves closer to a full reopening on June 15. Nationally, vaccination numbers have been dropping for six weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There's already one (very big) incentive to get vaccinated, Newsom pointed out: "I think the ultimate incentive is saving a life and the lives of loved ones."