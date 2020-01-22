Nonprofit for pediatric cancer tries to get rapper Sean Combs' support with viral video

A video of children who either have or who have beaten cancer is now going viral as they try to get the attention of a famous rapper.
One of the kids joining the movement is a 4-year-old from Westchester County.
Cassidy Kline was eager to show Eyewitness News her toys and loves talking about when she got her now 7-month-old puppy Olivia.
"She kept growing and growing and growing," said Cassidy, patient.
The very confident little girl and her family belong to the nonprofit organization Fighting All Monsters.
They just put out a new video with close to half a million views.
The kids from all over the country have cancer and FAM is hoping it catches the attention of rapper Sean Combs.
"Diddy, come on our kids are waiting, we need you, let's go," said Janine Kline, Cassidy's mother.
The video is set to his hit song "Bad Boys for Life." Shawn and Janine say it's FAM'S unofficial anthem.
"It just fit, like cancer you're bad but we're badder, we're not going anywhere, we're unstoppable, we're going to fight for our kids," Janine said.
The end goal is that hopefully Combs sees this and will then dance with the kids and in the process raise more awareness about pediatric cancer.
Even Snoop Dogg is urging Diddy to get on board.
Last year, doctors told Shawn and Janine their daughter had a rare type of cancer, stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.
"You don't expect that, you're going through normal rhythm of life and it was devastating," Janine said.
But this spunky little girl has quickly responded to chemo, and is back in Pre-K with her friends.
"It's my best school ever," Cassidy said.
Moreover, she's looking forward to dancing with Diddy.