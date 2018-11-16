HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid

EMBED </>More Videos

Greg Phillpotts' runny nose turned out to be fluid leaking from his brain.

By Josh Chapin
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. --
Last Thanksgiving was ruined for Greg Phillpotts and his family after the unexpected.

Fluid from his nose ran into the food.

"I was preparing a meal and standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients -- it screwed up the whole dinner," said Phillpotts, who moved to Johnston County two years ago from New York after his wife retired. "You could be anywhere. You could be on the airplane, you could be talking to anybody and this thing just drains out of your face."

Phillpotts said he had been battling what he thought were allergies during the past five years. Some doctors also diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchitis.



"I was stuffing tissues up my nose," he said. "It became normal up until February because I was up all night coughing. You're sitting here, you're a family man; you don't want to check out of the picture when it's something someone could readily fix."

Finally he saw Dr. Alfred Iloreta at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. They learned quickly it was a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

"It's the leakage of fluid that surrounds the brain to cushion it primarily to protect it from shock or trauma or anything like that," Dr. Iloreta said. "Sometimes when you have this leakage of the fluid from the brain, it can evolve into what we call an ascending infection. So bacteria can travel from the nose to the brain resulting in meningitis."

Doctors performed minimally invasive skull surgery using a flap of tissue harvested from Phillpotts' body to correct the problem.

"Have you ever been so congested that you can't breathe?" Phillpotts said. "All of sudden you can breathe again and what a relief that was!"

Doctor Iloreta said to watch out if you have a runny nose on one side of your nostril; if there's a salty taste associated with it and all that comes with an intense headache.

It could be more than just a runny nose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerybizarremedical marvelsthanksgivinghealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
New option for clearer vision for those with astigmatism
Elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for office workouts
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
Woolsey Fire 62 percent contained as repopulation efforts continue
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 63, over 600 missing
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
LBUSD students eligible for 2 years of tuition-free college at LBCC
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Show More
Michelle Obama shares her story at Inglewood's Forum
Santa Ana opens new temporary homeless shelter
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Cast of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' shares excitement over sequel release
More News