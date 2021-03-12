COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax COVID vaccine has 96% efficacy against original virus strain, also effective against variants, company says

Novavax, one shot or two? Company says vaccine most effective with 2 doses
GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Novavax, a biotechnology company developing a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, has released its product's efficacy.

The vaccine provides 100% protection against severe disease resulting in hospitalization and death and has 96.4% efficacy against the original virus strain. It's also effective against the U.K. and South African coronavirus variants, the company said in a news release Thursday.

"We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2373 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of disease, but also dramatically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials. Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains," said Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

RELATED: Denmark pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to probe reports of blood clots

The United Kingdom Phase 3 Trial enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27% over the age of 65, the company said. Efficacy was 96.4% against the original virus strain and 86.3% against the U.K. strain.

A study of the South African strains showed about 48.65% efficacy.

RELATED: In national address, Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Both trials showed recipients did not have major adverse reactions to the vaccine, the company said. The vaccine does not need to be kept at extremely cold temperatures, either.

Novavax expects the data to serve as the basis for submission for authorization to various regulatory agencies worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms in LA County to open under red tier Monday
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to open under red tier Monday
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to open under red tier Monday
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
Homeless teacher surprised with $27K after former student launches GoFundMe
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
2 arrested for Rolex robberies in Los Angeles
Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run in LA issues plea to suspect
Show More
FedEx driver jumps into freezing river to save woman
Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
One killed, one seriously injured in wild Garden Grove crash
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
Burbank teen to swim 25 mile-marathon to fight food insecurity
More TOP STORIES News