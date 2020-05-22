Coronavirus

Nurse battling COVID-19 shares his shocking before-and-after weight-loss photos

A San Francisco man posted shocking before-and-after photos demonstrating how his body was ravaged by the coronavirus in a matter of weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A nurse in San Francisco went viral after he posted a shocking before and after photo of his battle with COVID-19.

Mike Shultz spent more than six weeks in a Boston-area hospital where he spent most of the time on a ventilator.

Shultz, who goes by moniker The Bearded Nurse on Instagram, shared his ordeal on social media as a warning to others.

"I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for six weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be," he wrote. "Amongst other things, COVID-19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia."

He said he spent more than eight weeks away from family and friends. The fitness enthusiast said he's working to increase his lung capacity, and hopes to get back in the gym soon.

"I'll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time," he said.
