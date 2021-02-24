Beloved nurse 'Mama Amy' loses battle with COVID-19 after dedicating her life to helping others

WEST COVINA (KABC) -- As a nation, it's hard to not become numb to the astronomical numbers of the souls we have lost due to the coronavirus. But it's important we remember each person who is left behind: Mothers, fathers, teenagers, grandparents, and friends.Among them is a West Covina nurse nicknamed "Mama Amy" who has lost her life to COVID-19. For almost 30 years Amelia Agbigay Baclig dedicated her life to taking care of patients at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina."She always wanted to be a nurse since she was a child it's like it was always meant for her. So many of her coworkers say my mom has taught them more than they ever learned in nursing school," said Aubrey Joy Baclig, Mama Amy's daughter.The 63-year-old always took care of everyone around her; her family, her coworkers and most importantly her patients. Her dedication and spirit left a lasting impact on everyone she met."Hearing people talk about her as their hero I'm like whoa my mom was such a humble person she wasn't the one that walked in the room and was like I'm better than everyone. Just very gentle impactful person," said Aubrey Joy.On January 22, Baclig lost her battle with COVID after being hospitalized for five weeks. She had been infected before she had the chance to get vaccinated.The hospital and California Nurses Association organized a three hour car caravan as a memorial. Baclig's family Mama Amy knew she was in danger of going to work to care for COVID patients but they say nothing could keep her from the job she loved."That didn't stop her from helping other people that's just how my mom is," said her daughter.Friends and coworkers say Baclig is a true hero... giving her life to help save others.