Nurses strike averted at 3 SoCal hospitals after contract deal reached

Nurses at Riverside Community Hospital, West Hills Hospital and Medical Center and Los Robles Health System had authorized a 10-day strike starting Christmas Eve, over allegations of unfair labor practices and a failure to protect staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the union, SEIU 121RN, has agreed to a new contract, according to a spokesperson for Healthcare Corp. of America, Far West Division, which operates the three facilities.
"This is a positive development for our colleagues, patients, fellow medical providers and the communities we serve," the company said. "We appreciate community leaders who put the needs of the communities first over the past week and expressed concern regarding the planned strikes."
The timing of the planned strike had sparked concerns by doctors who are battling with an influx of patients during the COVID-19 surge. Many hospitals throughout Southern California report being at or near capacity, particularly in their intensive care units.
A group of doctors who practice at those three hospitals, and who normally do not intervene in labor disputes, took the unusual step of sending out a note urging the nurses to reconsider the timing of the strike.
"It is unusual, but it shows the point that this is an unusual time," said Dr. Steven Kim at Riverside Community Hospital. "It's a critical time, and we felt so strongly that without our nursing partners, patients' lives would be at risk undoubtedly."
The union had authorized a strike after expressing concerns that staffing levels were inadequate and insufficient measures were taken to protect nurses during the coronavirus pandemic. They said there was a shortage of protective equipment, insufficient testing and instances of patients who were not previously infected contracting COVID-19 while at the hospital.
Last week, the nurses union said two staff members at Riverside had died "and scores there have fallen ill, spreading the disease to co-workers and possibly otherwise-uninfected patients."
HCA said the hospitals had been working to protect the health of patients and staff. The company's statement Saturday said: "Throughout the bargaining process, our hospitals continued to put the health and well-being of our colleagues and patients first, and we will continue to do so as we collectively battle the pandemic which is bringing so much pain to our communities."
