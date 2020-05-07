Orange County beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation, officials say

During a news conference, officials said the State reviewed and approved Orange County's Phased Beach Reopening Plan for area beaches.
Dylan Wright, director of Orange County Community Resources, said the plan, which was posted online, for county beaches to reopen aligns with local beaches.
According to a news release, "appropriate physical distancing" must be observed at all county beaches, and beach visitors can not stay in place while on the sand.
Beach parking lots will remain closed, and hours of operation and modifications at city and state-operated beaches within Orange County may vary.
The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches to close on April 30 after crowds flocked to cities like Huntington Beach to escape a heat wave.
The governor ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Throughout the week, Gov. Newsom announced the approval to reopen Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Beach as the state prepared to enter the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom