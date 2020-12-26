Health & Fitness

Orange County distributing at-home COVID-19 testing kits to residents

The Orange County Health Agency has begun offering at-home testing kits for COVID-19 to county residents
By
With long lines outside many COVID-19 testing sites and delays in results, several startups are now offering a solution: at-home test kits.

The Orange County Health Agency has begun offering free at-home testing kits to all OC residents, making the convenient option more widespread.

One of the kits is a saliva-based test from Ambry Genetics that first became available last month in only Santa Ana and Anaheim.

The second is a nasal swab test by Picture Genetics.

Other types of at-home tests are also hitting the market, such as a molecular test from BioSpyder, the more proactive approach for those who are asymptomatic. This "surveillance testing" lets a group of people know if at least one test is positive.

Once you order a test from the BioSpyder website, a box will arrive with four tubes or more, each meant for one person.

After gargling with the provided mouthwash, you spit it back into the tube and ship the box back. Results can be expected in 24-48 hours.

Surveillance testing is not regulated by the FDA since it is focused on a group result, not individual tests.

BioSpyder CEO Joel McComb says that this option can work with companies who want to target certain shifts or departments.

"If you have someone coming in who is asymptomatic, that can have devastating effects on other people who are going to develop symptoms," McComb said.

McComb also warned that these surveillance tests are not a way to get out of safety precautions.

"This does not relieve you from state and federal guidelines," he said.

There is also an at-home test created by Abbott Laboratories that gives results in just 15 minutes. This test comes with a virtual guide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to ease homeless crisis
Gingerbread monolith appears in SF
Odometer fraud increasing in used-car market, experts warn
Cleaning services in high demand during COVID-19
Archdiocese of LA Christmas Masses to be broadcast on TV, livestream
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Show More
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys in adorable video
Health care workers at SoCal hospital pushed to breaking point
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for $22 million
More TOP STORIES News