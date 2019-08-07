ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- In two weeks, Noah Connally will celebrate his fourth birthday, but unlike most children his age, he has endured two open heart surgeries.
"His first surgery was when he was in utero. I was still expecting Noah," said Niccole Connally. "His first open heart surgery was when he was five days old."
Noah was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means only half of his heart is fully formed and functioning. Last week, the Orange County family flew to Boston for a potentially life changing surgery.
"He is here to get a bi-ventricular repair, which will use his own body parts to give him a full working heart," said Connally.
Boston Children's Hospital is one of the few, if not the only, pediatric hospitals that can perform this type of surgery, and it's not offered in California. But the Connally's insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross of California, denied the coverage.
"Hours before we left for our trip here last week, we got a call saying that you have not been pre-authorized to have this surgery. So we immediately appealed," said Sean Connally, Noah's dad.
They were denied again after being told the hospital was outside their network.
"The heart surgery that they are offering us will one day lead to transplant. We don't want California's option. We want more for our son," said Niccole Connally.
They are moving forward with surgery even though they are facing a million dollar medical bill.
"We are prepping to live a life of fundraising, and if that means living a life in debt so Noah gets the best that he can, then that is what we are choosing to do," said Connally.
Eyewitness News reached out to Anthem Blue Cross of California for a comment. A spokesperson for the insurance company said due to privacy they could not comment on Noah's case.
To learn more about Noah and how to help the family click on the link.
Orange County family faces huge medical bill as 3-year-old boy awaits heart surgery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News