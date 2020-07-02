Health & Fitness

Orange County health officials' error led to false coronavirus testing numbers, report says

An error by Orange County health officials led to some false coronavirus testing numbers, the Orange County Register reported on Wednesday.

The mistake involved the use of both antibody testing data together with diagnostic testing, erroneously adding about 30,000 more tests to the announced total number administered, according to the newspaper.

This led to an inflated statistic for more than a month in Orange County. The error was caught and later fixed, but it did give the appearance that testing was greater and the pandemic less intense in the county than it actually was at the time.

Still, some skepticism is lingering among groups that have called for more transparency.

Meanwhile, hospitalization numbers in the county continue to climb. As of Wednesday, 542 people were hospitalized.

The number patients in intensive care is also increasing, from 176 to 192.

The county's positive test rate rose from 10.4%, which is higher than the state's desired rate of 8%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Show More
Health care at home: New medical business makes at-home visits easy
SoCal mom who touched hearts dies after battle with leukemia
Garcetti: 'No mask, no service' should be policy for LA businesses
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News