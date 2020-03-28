Coronavirus: Orange County health officials release COVID-19 cases by city

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, Orange County officials released the COVID-19 cases by city on Friday.
Irvine has the most with 33, followed by Newport Beach with 32, Anaheim with 28, Huntington Beach with 26 and Santa Ana with 13.
"That city case data is reflective of where the individual who tested positive reside. This does not necessarily reflect where they contracted the virus," said David Souleles with Public Health Services.
Cities with populations smaller than 25,000 were grouped together to maintain as much privacy as possible, but the message is the same to everyone, no matter what city residents live in.
"We need everybody all in on the governor's order to stay at home unless you work in an essential business or need to go out for essential needs," said Souleles.
The County also released new case numbers, showing an increase of 71 cases on Friday. That brings the total to 321. They also announced two additional deaths.
"We extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends and remind the Orange County community how important it is to stay home and practice social distancing," said Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick
County officials are also working to release the number of people hospitalized.
The one statistic the county is unable to provide is the actual number of people who have recovered from the virus since data doesn't allow them to track that.
"What we can say however, is that based on the global experience to date, the World Health Organization estimates that 81% of people who become infected will likely experience mild to moderate illness and recover," said Souleles.
Last weekend, people flocked to the beaches and parks, so they closed the parking lots. And with even nicer weather this weekend, the County says it will evaluate how people comply with the orders enjoying the outdoor amenities while practicing social distancing.
If those orders are not followed, they say they'll have to take the next step.
