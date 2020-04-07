Coronavirus California

OC hotel opts out of plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients after protests from retirement community

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (KABC) -- Plans to house homeless coronavirus patients at an Orange County hotel have been scrapped after several days of protests from a neighboring retirement community.

Residents of Laguna Woods Village, a 55-and-over community, feared the Ayres Hotel would become a virus hotspot and pose a major risk to the mostly older community. The retirement community makes up most of the city of Laguna Woods.

Opponents of the plan say protests and threats of a lawsuit led to the reversal.

RELATED: Protests continue over OC hotel for homeless COVID-19 patients in retirement community
EMBED More News Videos

Residents of an Orange County retirement community are protesting plans to convert a hotel in their neighborhood to house homeless coronavirus patients.



"Our village is protected and we can move forward in a safe manner," said Jeff Parker, CEO of Laguna Woods Village.

The Ayres Hotel chain released a statement Monday saying it listened to it's neighbors in the city of Laguna Woods and was successfully able to get out of its contract with the county.

The hotel had plans to lease the 138-bed property to the county to become a temporary housing and medical facility for homeless people who have already contracted COVID-19 or are at high risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslaguna woodsorange countycoronavirus californiahotelhomelesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
SoCal nurse recovering from COVID-19 determined to return to work
Doctors say caution needed in drug treatment for COVID-19
OC working on ways to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Doctors say caution needed in drug treatment for COVID-19
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
COVID-19: Experts say these supplements may help immune system thrive
OC working on ways to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
SoCal nurse recovering from COVID-19 determined to return to work
Show More
Sick employee at Yucaipa nursing home claims she's been pressured to return to work
2 men fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities say
Slain CHP officers remembered for inspiring safety revolution
Career help for SoCal residents who lost jobs amid pandemic
Monrovia company donating sneeze guards to businesses
More TOP STORIES News