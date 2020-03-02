Coronavirus

OC officials to hold emergency meeting to discuss response plan to potential COVID-19 outbreak

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning, days after declaring a local health emergency in response to the novel coronavirus.

Officials are expected to discuss a plan to train first responders and medical providers on how to recognize and treat COVID-19 patients in the event of a local outbreak.

Testing for the virus is currently underway across the county. Public health officials want anybody experiencing flu-like symptoms - who have come in contact with others who may be infected or who have traveled to affected areas across the globe - to get tested.



Costa Mesa and county officials had been geared for a hearing in federal court Monday for a temporary restraining order to block plans to house 30 to 50 infected coronavirus patients at Fairview Developmental Center despite the fact that federal authorities withdrew their request to use the site after receiving pushback from the county leaders and residents.

Federal government drops plans to use Costa Mesa facility as coronavirus quarantine site

"I think the fact that we succeeded in pushing back on Fairview being a repository of COVID-19 patients doesn't mean we're in the clear as a county," Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do said. "We have been given warning by the CDC and World Health Organization today that this pandemic may be severe, so it is time for us to look internally and make sure we have an adequate plan in place. ... We need a game plan and playbook in place so we don't make mistakes."

The scheduled hearing was canceled following the announcement that the site was no longer being considered as a possible quarantine site. And while it was hailed as a victory for the city it did not do much to satisfy officials.
"This is a victory for the citizens of Costa Mesa and Orange County," Mayor Katrina Foley said in a statement. "But the government has not promised not to place future infected persons there, so the battle is not over."

Orange County officials declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns
Orange County officials on Tuesday declared a local emergency as well as a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide.



Though the county has only confirmed one case of COVID-19, a patient who officials say has since recovered, a local health emergency was declared last week.

The declaration will allow the county to request mutual aid from local and federal government agencies should the county exhaust all of its resources, officials said.

MORE: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself from coronavirus
Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



