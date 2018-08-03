SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Orange County supervisors on Friday will discuss the legal ways to stop a needle exchange program set to begin next week in several cities.
The meeting is expected to take place at the Orange County Hall of Administration in Santa Ana, where OC Board Chairman Andrew Do plans to ask the board for approval to stop the controversial program.
The mobile Orange County Needle Exchange program plans to distribute as many as 20 clean needles in exchange for one dirty one. It's all in an effort to stop the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among drug users.
Despite widespread opposition on the local level, the California Department of Public Health approved the program to operate in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Orange and Santa Ana.
The program is expected to take effect beginning Monday in Anaheim. It is scheduled to run during designated time blocks of three to four hours for two days a week.
Do plans to explain why the program will negatively impact all four cities. He will also ask the board of supervisors for approval to file a lawsuit to stop the needle exchange program from happening.
The lawsuit already has support from OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer, who called the program another aspect of crime that is out of control in the county.
The nonprofit maintained in a statement that its "harm reduction approach is a key, research-driven way to save lives and quell the spread of infectious disease."
"We know that there are some folks that this program will surely help, but we all know in life there are some bad apples out there that maybe, given a needle, may still share it and maybe just discard it," Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster said.
The needle exchange program originally began in 2016 at the Santa Ana Civic Center, but closed last January after the city denied it a permit, citing a public health risk.
"Used needles were being discarded all over the city," Do recalled.
The Orange County Needle Exchange program said it plans to respond to neighbors' concerns about needle litter "by providing more consistent sharps disposal, community needle sweeps, and a hotline to report improperly discharged syringes."