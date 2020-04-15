Coronavirus Orange County

COVID Orange County update: Officials encourage flu shot to avoid 'twindemic'

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
Orange County on Thursday reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and 281 new cases.

The county's overall coronavirus totals are 50,471 cases and 1,069 fatalities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Hospitalizations in the county ticked up from 234 Wednesday to 239 Thursday, while the number of intensive care unit patients inched up from 62 to 64. The rate of county residents testing positive for COVID-19 was at 4.2% on a 7-day average. To get to the orange tier the county must be between 2% and 4.9%.

The daily case count per 100,000 people stands at 5.2. To get to the next level, the county must be at 2% to 4.9%.

The OCHCA reported that 716,612 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including 5,904 reported Thursday. There have been 44,674 documented recoveries.

Dr. Clayton Chau, the county's chief health officer and director of the OCHCA, issued a new health order Tuesday that spells out the details of how businesses can reopen.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel said the county's libraries will reopen for "a new grab-and-go service'' on Sept. 22.

At the county's weekly news conference Thursday, Chau and Steel emphasized the importance of planning to get flu shots so the county can avoid the so-called "twindemic.''

"I am encouraging everyone in Orange County to get a flu vaccine,'' Steel said.

Chau said federal officials have "ensured that we have an increased number of flu vaccines available to states.'' State officials are also prioritizing flu shots, Chau said.

"We are expecting several shipments at the end of September,'' Chau said. "Be on the lookout for flu shot events in the community throughout the five districts.''

To observe social distancing, county officials will make the flu shots available on walk-up and drive-through basis, he said.

To move up to the next tier of orange, the county will have to be between 1 to 3.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day, with a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9% for two consecutive weeks at least.

Many private K-6th-grade schools that won waivers from the county and state returned to in-person instruction Tuesday. They included the Los Alamitos School District's schools as well as 27 Diocese of Orange schools. Two of the Roman Catholic schools remained in distance learning.

But even with the positive trends, the earliest Orange County's schools can reopen for personal instruction is Sept. 22.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news

MORE HEADLINES:

  • OC initiative provides COVID-19 testing, education to communities hit hard by virus

  • These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering


  • Newsom's coronavirus watch list of California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
    Live COVID briefings from public health officials
    California reopening: Here's what's open, closed
    Pilot program provides high-speed internet to Santa Ana students
    OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
    Live COVID briefings from public health officials
    Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
    Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
    El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
    Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
    GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
    Show More
    3 sought after Big Bear liquor store clerk shot during robbery
    Sheriff Villanueva: 'Disruptive groups' infiltrating Dijon Kizzee protests
    Inbreeding abnormalities seen in SoCal mountain lions
    Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
    Travel shaming -- another trend of 2020
    More TOP STORIES News