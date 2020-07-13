Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Orange County officials to hold special meeting on reopening plan for schools

The reopening guidance came out of a meeting last month with health and policy experts.
The Orange County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday night where they will discuss and take public comment on a proposal by the Orange County Department of Education to reopen schools in the fall without a mask requirement or physical distancing.

The reopening guidance came out of a meeting last month with health and policy experts. Some of their guidance recommends physical distancing can be considered but is not mandatory for school-age children. Also, requiring children to wear masks may be too difficult and even harmful. They also say that participation and schools reopening should be voluntary.

Districts are currently in the process of crafting their reopening plans, with the board offering recommendations based on federal and state guidance.

The Orange County Department of Education said in a statement, "The five-member OC Board of Education, which has separate responsibilities, is hosting today's meeting to discuss a white paper with alternative recommendations. The board majority's recommendations are not binding. Locally elected school boards and superintendents will approve and implement plans specific to their districts based on the needs of their schools and communities."

To prepare for schools reopening, the school board received a shipment of protective gear including masks, face shield and hand sanitizer.

Meanwhile, LAUSD announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes. This comes as LA's teacher union overwhelmingly voted to keep schools closed.

Also, the CDC, which issued some guidance on schools reopening, will be expected to issue new guidance which currently says teachers and students should be wearing a face covering. Their new guidance is expected to include information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is recommending in-person attendance.

Academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person school outweigh virus risks, pediatrics group says
As states grapple with how to safely start the upcoming school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing for students to be physically present in classrooms rather than continue in remote learning for the sake of their well-being.

