Coronavirus: Orange County officials to hold special meeting on reopening plan for schools

The reopening guidance came out of a meeting last month with health and policy experts. Some of their guidance recommends physical distancing can be considered but is not mandatory for school-age children. Also, requiring children to wear masks may be too difficult and even harmful. They also say that participation and schools reopening should be voluntary.
Districts are currently in the process of crafting their reopening plans, with the board offering recommendations based on federal and state guidance.
The Orange County Department of Education said in a statement, "The five-member OC Board of Education, which has separate responsibilities, is hosting today's meeting to discuss a white paper with alternative recommendations. The board majority's recommendations are not binding. Locally elected school boards and superintendents will approve and implement plans specific to their districts based on the needs of their schools and communities."
To prepare for schools reopening, the school board received a shipment of protective gear including masks, face shield and hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, LAUSD announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes. This comes as LA's teacher union overwhelmingly voted to keep schools closed.
Also, the CDC, which issued some guidance on schools reopening, will be expected to issue new guidance which currently says teachers and students should be wearing a face covering. Their new guidance is expected to include information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is recommending in-person attendance.
