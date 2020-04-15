Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update May 22: 108 new cases, 6 additional deaths

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 108 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and six additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 4,941 cases and 118 fatalities.

This comes one day after authorities reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day to date for the county. The previous high was set the day before with 10 reported deaths.

Earlier in the week, Orange County officials reported two consecutive days of no additional deaths in its daily update. Ten of the 14 individuals who died were residents at skilled nursing facilities, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 230 and the number of patients in intensive care is 95.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 93,906.

Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 9%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 17% were 65-74, 30% were 75-84, and 26% were 85 or older.

Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 30% of the fatalities and Latinos 32%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news

MORE HEADLINES:
Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County

OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy

Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications

3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom

Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdomestic violencecoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Show More
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
More TOP STORIES News