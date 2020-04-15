Coronavirus Orange County update May 22: 108 new cases, 6 additional deaths

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 108 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and six additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 4,941 cases and 118 fatalities.This comes one day after authorities reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day to date for the county. The previous high was set the day before with 10 reported deaths.Earlier in the week, Orange County officials reported two consecutive days of no additional deaths in its daily update. Ten of the 14 individuals who died were residents at skilled nursing facilities, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency.The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 230 and the number of patients in intensive care is 95.The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 93,906.Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 9%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 17% were 65-74, 30% were 75-84, and 26% were 85 or older.Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.Whites account for 30% of the fatalities and Latinos 32%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."