Coronavirus Orange County update May 21: 14 additional deaths reported, most fatalities in one day

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials on Thursday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day to date for the county.The previous high was set the day before with 10 reported deaths. Earlier in the week, Orange County officials reported two consecutive days of no additional deaths in its daily update.Ten of the fourteen individuals who died were residents at skilled nursing facilities, according to the OC Health Care Agency.Officials on Thursday also confirmed 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 4,841 cases. The number of fatalities now stands at 112.The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 247 and the number of patients in intensive care is 89.The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 90,130.Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 4% were 35 to 44, 9%, were 45-54, 14% were 55-64, 16% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 26% were 85 or older.Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 61% of its fatalities.Whites account for 30% of the fatalities and Latinos 38%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."