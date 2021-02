EMBED >More News Videos Orange County officials are breathing a sigh of relief after learning they won't have to discard thousands of vaccine doses after a refrigeration issue at a vaccination site.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana Police Department sergeant is back at home with his family, after spending 52 days in the ICU with the coronavirus.Sgt. McCarthy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.In a Facebook post , the Santa Ana Police Department thanked people for their thoughts and prayers for the sergeant's recovery.The department also thanked health care workers and acknowledged those who have lost their lives to the virus.