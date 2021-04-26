COVID-19 vaccine

Disneyland vaccine site to close Friday as theme park is set to welcome back guests

EMBED <>More Videos

OC to close COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland Friday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In a sign of a return to normalcy, Orange County on Friday will shut down its vaccination site at Disneyland as the theme park is set to reopen to guests.

Since the site opened in January, more than 220,000 vaccine doses have been administered there. That number is expected to jump to 233,000 by Friday.

Once it is shut down, staff and resources will be reallocated to other vaccine sites run by the county. Vaccination appointments at Disneyland will be moved to the Anaheim Convention Center.

County CEO Frank Kim says the county can still provide vaccinations for the disables at the Orange County Fairgrounds and Soka University.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countyvaccinescoronavirusdisneylandcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
LA expected to administer nearly 150k COVID vaccines this week
Skip your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full 2021 Oscar winners list
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren
LA expected to administer nearly 150k COVID vaccines this week
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
Alleged gang member arrested in fatal Riverside shooting
Alaska Airline bans Alaska state senator for violating mask rules
Show More
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Glenn Close dances to 'Da Butt' during Oscars trivia game
Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
Thailand imposes fines of up to $640 for not wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News