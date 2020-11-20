OCSD says it won't enforce Newsom's limited stay at home order

Statement from @OCSheriffBarnes on the limited Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom. pic.twitter.com/qDnYS4fk6U — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 20, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department said its deputies will not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom's limited stay at home order that was announced Thursday."At this time, due to the need to have deputies available for emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement," a statement from Sheriff Don Barnes said.The OCSD said it has so far taken an "education-first approach" to public health orders and is assessing Newsom's limited stay at home order.Newsom has ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier amid climbing coronavirus cases. That includes Orange County, which moved from the less restrictive red tier to purple on Monday.The curfew, which the state is calling a "limited Stay at Home Order," stops short of a full lockdown. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. That means all non-essential work, movement and gatherings will have to stop in all purple tier counties.The Costa Mesa Police Department tweeted an announcement of the "limited Stay at Home Order." A spokesperson told Eyewitness News they want to inform their community about the curfew.CMPD later announced it would be enforcing the order."The Costa Mesa Police Department will enforce the State's new limited stay at home order to keep the community safe and healthy," a statement said. "We want to encourage our community to comply with the State's order to ensure we are all doing our part to quell the spread of the virus."With Orange County sitting in the purple tier, many non-essential businesses usually open past 10 p.m. are already closed.But restaurants like Smoked California BBQ are looking at shutting their doors by 9 p.m. to give customers enough time to make it home by the curfew.Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News were split down the middle on the stay at home order."The fact that I don't get an option is what bothers me," said Kristen Jaureguy. "If I want to be out past 10, I want to have the opportunity to do so. If I don't have the opportunity that doesn't feel great.""Cases are surging and individual sacrifices are going to go a long way," said Bryan Fisher. "We all have to work together to make this happen. I'm personally am not opposed to masks or the curfew, and I want to live to see tomorrow and I want my friends and family to live to see tomorrow."