Coronavirus: Officials launch mobile app to report nonessential businesses open in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County officials have launched an app to report any non-essential businesses still open."RivCoMobile" has a coronavirus landing page where anonymous tipsters can turn in those who are in violation of public health orders.The feature will provide data to public health officials tracking the source of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a news release.Users can specify the address and type of violation and can even attach a photo.The RivCoMobile app also provides services and information to residents.