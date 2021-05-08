Health & Fitness

Officials warn against vaccine hesitancy as vaccinations decline

An Inglewood resident was hesitant about getting the vaccine, but she told ABC7 what made her change her mind.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials warn against vaccine hesitancy as vaccinations decline

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As vaccine numbers decline, officials are concerned. In the last two weeks in L.A. County, vaccine doses have decreased about 28% compared to the two weeks before.

Only 42% of people over 16 have been fully vaccinated in L.A. County as of Thursday according to state data.

"Vaccination is going to get us closer to the things that we miss, the hugs the time with our family and friends," said Dr. La Tanya Hines of Kaiser Permanente.

Doctors are also worried about an increase in vaccine resistance, specifically in communities of color. 26% of Latinos and 29% of Black people over 16 are fully vaccinated compared to 51% of white people. Dr. Hines said this is partly because of access to resources, but also because of distrust rooted in history.

Watch the video above for more information.
Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccinescommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusblack historycovid 19 vaccinein the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
California reports first yearly population decline in state's history
Hungry goats help protect Reagan Library from fire
OC man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
LA sued after Lakers fan injured during championship celebration
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires May 13
Family calls for arrest in Highland Park hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
Show More
SoFi Stadium has 3,000 jobs up for grabs
35.7 tons of waste removed from Echo Park Lake since closure
COVID-positive man regrets vaccine hesitancy
Female Marines complete region's first co-ed boot camp
Southern California agency weighs warehouse rule for air quality
More TOP STORIES News