Officials warn against vaccine hesitancy as vaccinations decline

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As vaccine numbers decline, officials are concerned. In the last two weeks in L.A. County, vaccine doses have decreased about 28% compared to the two weeks before.Only 42% of people over 16 have been fully vaccinated in L.A. County as of Thursday according to state data."Vaccination is going to get us closer to the things that we miss, the hugs the time with our family and friends," said Dr. La Tanya Hines of Kaiser Permanente.Doctors are also worried about an increase in vaccine resistance, specifically in communities of color. 26% of Latinos and 29% of Black people over 16 are fully vaccinated compared to 51% of white people. Dr. Hines said this is partly because of access to resources, but also because of distrust rooted in history.Watch the video above for more information.