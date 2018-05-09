Om improvement: 4 new spots to find yoga in Los Angeles

RA MA East
1746 West Adams Blvd., Adams-Normandie
Photo: RA MA East/Yelp
RA MA East is a by-donation meditation center and kundalini yoga studio operated by the RA MA Foundation, originally established in Venice, California.
"We believe that everyone -- no matter what age, income, or circumstance -- should be able to practice yoga, wellness and mindfulness," states the RA MA East website, where the full class schedule is available. All teachers are volunteers and all programs have only a suggested donation; supporters can also become sustaining members.
Yelp users are excited about RA MA East, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
"RA MA Foundation offered classes by donation in a beautiful studio on the corner of Brighton and Adams. The teachers are friendly, kind and make the class accessible to all," said Yelper Emily B., who was the first to review the studio on April 17. "They also have lots of events including a monthly open mic and regular sound baths!"
Yelper Jaime A. called it, "A fantastic yoga location with classes of all levels from beginners to pro to workouts. Very welcoming with really nice instructors. Highly recommended."
RA MA East is open from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
Knockout LA
177 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
Photo: Tracey R./Yelp
Knockout LA describes itself as a "self-discovery studio" that blends dance, yoga, breathwork and personal growth workshops, according to the business website. Located at 177 Culver Blvd., it offers yoga along with dance cardio and hip-hop-guided meditation sessions.
Knockout's yoga options range from traditional Om Improvement yoga sessions designed to improve strength and balance; to Disruption, which combines breathwork, yoga, movement and meditation; to Yoga Nidra, for deep meditation. (You can check out the full list of classes here.)
Knockout LA's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Mike T., who was the first to review the studio on March 16, said, "The first class I went to, I was the 'Gong Guy' on a Saturday night. It was 25 mins of fairly intense breathing (laying down), followed by 45 mins of amazing sounds ... it was such a profound experience, I brought my parents a few weeks later (who loved it)."
And Yelper Mariam R. wrote, "Beautiful studio! Very cool and kind owner. Took an amazing, life/body changing, breathwork class tonight with Lisa and I can't wait to go back!"
Knockout LA offers classes from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, 5:15-9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, 4-9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, 6:30-8:45 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Friday.)
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness
6124 Wilshire Blvd., Carthay
Photo: LYTE Nutrition & Fitness/Yelp
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness, an acronym for Live Your Transformation Everyday, is a healthy smoothie and juice shop that also offers yoga classes.
LYTE offers protein and meal-replacement shakes and smoothies, as well as exercise programs that include yoga classes.
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness's current rating of five stars out of ten reviews on Yelp indicates rave reviews from users.
"Monday night yoga is a must for me every week. Because of LYTE's class, I have been able to transform my own life and I'm continuously setting new health goals for myself," said Connie C., who was the first to review the business on February 27. "Mel & Holly can also customize the smoothies to meet your dietary needs & nutrition programs if you want to take the smoothies to make at home."
Yelper Heather S. wrote, "I also enjoy coming weekly for Monday evening yoga and smoothies. Such awesome welcoming people and a great fun workout."
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
Commune Yoga & Wellness
1200 N. Ave 54, Highland Park
Photo: Commune Yoga & Wellness/Yelp
Commune Yoga & Wellness is a yoga spot specializing in Awakening Yoga, a style rooted in hatha vinyasa yoga that incorporates modern movement patterns, as we previously reported.
Classes are structured around skill level, but many are described as "open levels" where practitioners of all levels of experience are invited to participate.
In addition to classes focused on yoga fundamentals, vinyasa (more challenging poses), and lunar flow (flexibility poses and meditation), Commune Yoga offers some classes to learn a specific skill, such as handstands. (You can check out the full schedule of classes here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Commune Yoga & Wellness has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Korina E., who was the first to review Commune Yoga on January 27, wrote, "If you want to take your practice to the next level, this is the place. Every class here challenges you physically and mentally. You'll find world-class teachers with beautiful advanced personal practices. However, they introduce new movements safely and gradually in class. All of that for a price that you can't beat."
And Dan C. noted, "The classes are always inventive and fun, so you never feel like you're taking the same class twice. ... Whether you have an established practice, or if you're new to yoga, be prepared to for a fun, sweaty challenge, and for you to grow both physically and mentally."
Commune Yoga & Wellness is open from 6:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.