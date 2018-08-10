Om improvement: The 4 best yoga spots in Santa Ana

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're searching for a place to practice yoga.
1. Sender One Climbing & Sender City
PHOTO: Sender One Climbing & Sender City/YELP
Topping the list is Sender One Climbing & Sender City. Located at 1441 S. Village Way, it is the highest rated yoga spot in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp.
The yoga and rock climbing establishment offers over 25 yoga classes per week in a variety of different styles, in addition to aerial workshops and TRX suspension training and HIIT classes. (Visit the website here for a full listing of yoga classes.)
"Yoga room is beautiful," shared Yelper Eric K. "The instructors are amazing. Christina was great at teaching me how to top rope and there's a kids' area. Great for all ages and skill levels."
2. Smoke & Mirrors Fitness
Photo: Desiree N./Yelp
Next up is Smoke & Mirrors Fitness, a spot situated at 2710 S. Grand Ave. that invites you to explore a fun and effective way to tone your body and get in shape.
Come try Yoga Flow, a class designed for those wanting to loosen up and increase their range of motion and strength through breath and flow. (Visit the website here for the class schedule.)
With five stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the dance studio, yoga and barre class has proven to be a local favorite.
"Absolutely the best dance place ever!" said Yelper Nh R. "It's not just the great classes, it's the atmosphere! The staff is amazing, they are great instructors and best part is that it's like a little family."
3. Kundalini Yoga
PHOTO: Si A./YELP
Lacy's Kundalini Yoga, located at 405 E. Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 26 reviews.
According to its website, the business comes courtesy of Ram Dass Bir Singh, a certified K.R.I (Kundalini Research Institute instructor) who has been studying and teaching yoga and meditation since 1972.
"Kundalini is the energy that connects us to our spirit," says Singh on his website. "All we need do is to enable more of this energy to flow into our lives, and we can have a life that is truly healthy, happy and whole."
Yelper Hiva B., who reviewed the spot June 14, wrote, "I went there for the first time last night, and it was the most beautiful experience ever. Such a pure/good atmosphere! Especially from the yogi master who was so knowledgeable and had so much wisdom."
4. 8th Chakra Studio
Photo: Steph L./Yelp
8th Chakra Studio, a meditation center and yoga spot downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 22 Yelp reviews.
The studio was founded in 2012 by meditation teacher Devajeet Singh,"who focuses on healing the mind, body and soul through spirituality and expanding consciousness, the business says on its website.
Yelper Jennifer H., who reviewed the spot July 30, wrote, "My partner actually discovered this out of the way, hidden treasure. We went in for reiki healing, and have been returning since, every Sunday night for kundalini yoga."
Interested? Head on over to 117 W. Fourth St. to see for yourself.