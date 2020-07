Orange County orders all bars that don't offer dine-in services to shut down again

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County on Wednesday ordered all bars that don't offer dine-in services to shut down again as the region sees a rise in COVID-19 cases Effective at midnight, all bars, pubs, breweries that do not offer dine-in service will still be allowed to offer curbside sales only until further notice, according to the amended health officer order from the Orange County Health Care Agency.Establishments that offer sit-down meals can continue to sell alcohol only if its paired with a meal.The move comes as Laguna Beach decided to close its beach for the July 4th weekend as California sees a new surge in coronavirus cases.