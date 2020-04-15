Coronavirus Orange County update May 20: 10 additional deaths reported, most fatalities in one day

Coronavirus California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 10 additional deaths and 249 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 4,742 cases. The number of fatalities now stands at 98.

Wednesday's update was the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day in Orange County to date.

On Tuesday, officials reported two consecutive days of no additional deaths in its daily update.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 253 and the number of patients in intensive care is 93.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 86,694.

Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 4% were 35 to 44, 9%, were 45-54, 14% were 55-64, 16% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 26% were 85 or older.

Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 61% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 30% of the fatalities and Latinos 38%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."

City News Service contributed to this report.

