Coronavirus Orange County update: 122 new cases, 2 additional death

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County officials reported 122 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 3,502 cases and 76 fatalities.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 178 and the number of patients in intensive care is 59.

The total number of people in the county tested for the virus increased to 51,211.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 4% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 3% were 25 to 34 years old, 5% were 35 to 44, 11%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 16% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 24% were 85 or older.

Men make up 54% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 38% of the fatalities and Latinos 35%, followed by Asians (20%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 4% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."

