Coronavirus Orange County update: 158 new cases, 4 additional deaths

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County officials reported 158 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 4 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 4,125 cases and 84 fatalities.The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 212 and the number of patients in intensive care is 78.The total number of people in the county tested for the virus increased to 66,267.Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 17% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 4% are 85 and older.Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 5% were 35 to 44, 10%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 15% were 65-74, 31% were 75-84, and 24% were 85 or older.Men make up 54% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.Whites account for 32% of the fatalities and Latinos 39%, followed by Asians (19%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 4% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 2% fall into the category of "other."