Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update: 69 new cases, 4 additional deaths

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County officials reported 69 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 today and four additional deaths, bringing the county's totals of 2,873 cases and 61 fatalities.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus increased from 169 on Monday to 202, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 52 to 62.

The total number of people in the county tested for the virus increased to 39,112.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 4% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 3% were 25 to 34 years old, 5% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 31% were 75-84, and 21% were 85 or older.

Men make up 54% of the county's cases and 57% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 34% of the fatalities and Latinos 33%, followed by Asians (23%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 5% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news

MORE HEADLINES:
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom

Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdomestic violencecoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Video shows officer repeatedly punching suspect in East LA
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
LA files joint lawsuit against Uber, Lyft for alleged labor law violations
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
More TOP STORIES News