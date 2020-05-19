Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update May 19: 0 additional deaths reported for 2nd day in a row

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County officials reported 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and zero additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 4,500 cases. The number of fatalities remains at 88.

It was the second day in a row the county reported no additional deaths in its daily update.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 229 and the number of patients in intensive care is 86.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 83,046.

Of the county's total cases, 3% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 16% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 5% were 35 to 44, 9%, were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 16% were 65-74, 32% were 75-84, and 24% were 85 or older.

Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 32% of the fatalities and Latinos 40%, followed by Asians (19%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 2% fall into the category of "other."

