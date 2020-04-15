Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update: 96 new cases, 1 additional death

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County officials reported 96 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one additional death, bringing the county's totals to 3,092 cases and 66 fatalities.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 186 and the number of patients in intensive care is 69.

The total number of people in the county tested for the virus increased to 43,351.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 9% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 17% are between 55-64; 10% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 4% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 3% were 25 to 34 years old, 5% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 14% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 24% were 85 or older.
Men make up 54% of the county's cases and 58% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 32% of the fatalities and Latinos 33%, followed by Asians (23%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 5% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 3% fall into the category of "other."


MORE HEADLINES:
Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications

3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom


Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
