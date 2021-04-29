Orange County seeing heated debate over vaccine app

Funny. I’m working through the conspiracy theories we heard about at the meeting, debunking them with Dr. Chau, and these folks try to spin it as serious concerns. What dishonest hacks. — Supervisor Don Wagner (@DonWagnerCA) April 28, 2021

Orange County officials are studying a new app that that could help people provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but some residents are expressing concerns about privacy and possible tracking.The debate got heated at this week's Board of Supervisors meeting as a number of residents blasted the county for considering the app, claiming it will track them and violate their privacy. They called on the county to cancel the contract for the app, which they likened to a vaccine "passport."Supervisors are facing pushback from residents who don't believe in masking and worry about the vaccine's long-term effects.One supervisor sought to debunk that claim but his line of questioning is capturing attention, and some misunderstanding, on social media.Supervisor Donald Wagner questioned county health director Dr. Clayton Chau about the claims."In the vaccine, we heard about an injection of a tracking device. Is that being done anywhere? In Orange County?" Wagner asked.Chau tried not to laugh as he answered."I'm sorry I just have to compose myself," he said. "There's not a vaccine with a tracking device embedded in it that I know of existing in the world. Period."On Twitter, a video clip of Wagner was posted with the implication he was taking the conspiracy theories seriously. He replied:"Funny. I'm working through the conspiracy theories we heard about at the meeting, debunking them with Dr. Chau, and these folks try to spin it as serious concerns. What dishonest hacks."