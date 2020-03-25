Orange County sees first death related to COVID-19, as cases climb to 152

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is now seeing its first death related to the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday.
The person who died was a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. He had been receiving treatment at a local hospital. His city of residence was not disclosed.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," said county health officer Dr. Nichole Quick. "This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors."
Orange County now has seen 152 cases of the virus. Of those cases, the majority of them, 87, are between ages 18 to 49. About a third of the county's cases were related to travel.
The county has tested more than 2,100 residents
Orange County has established health resources for residents, including the OC Health Care Agency's Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448 and online here.
Non-medical questions can be directed to the county Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.
Worldwide there have been more than 417,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China late last year, according to data maintained by Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 18,600 deaths.
The United States has seen more than 53,000 cases, with at least 780 deaths.
